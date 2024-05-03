Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CEO Sells $59,604.32 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 545,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,988. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Edgewise Therapeutics
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.