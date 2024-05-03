Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 3,036 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryan Everard Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $60.87. 2,889,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,653. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,131,000 after acquiring an additional 745,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $239,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.