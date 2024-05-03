Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Charles D. Boynton Buys 1,225 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 443,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $214,130,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

