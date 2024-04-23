Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of VHI opened at $15.09 on Friday. Valhi has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $426.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.40.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
