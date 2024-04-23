Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.19.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$53.54 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.