Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$21.14 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.36.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$157,912.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

