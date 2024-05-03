21,366 Shares in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.32% of ECD Automotive Design at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ECD Automotive Design in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECDA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 89,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. ECD Automotive Design, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

