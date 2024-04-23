Simmons First National (SFNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Simmons First National Stock Up 0.5 %
SFNC stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.
Simmons First National Company Profile
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
