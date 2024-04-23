Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.25.

TSE:WDO opened at C$10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$11.28.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

