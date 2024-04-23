Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q1 guidance at $0.71-0.73 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

