Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.26. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8,966.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

