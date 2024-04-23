Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.26. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8,966.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
