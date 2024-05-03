New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

NGD stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.53. 595,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,690. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

