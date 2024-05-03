Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $25.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 73,934 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu bought 10,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,102,954.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $258,509 in the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

