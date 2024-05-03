Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 39,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,763,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,699,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.70 and a 1 year high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.