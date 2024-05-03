FY2025 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Decreased by William Blair

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Global Industrial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.50 million.

Shares of NYSE GIC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,804. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $15,637,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Industrial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

