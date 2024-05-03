Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $156.32, but opened at $171.00. Universal Display shares last traded at $165.70, with a volume of 121,402 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Up 9.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

