Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $10.13. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 527,255 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

