Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,283 call options.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 649,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,041. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

