FY2026 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,344. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 133,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

