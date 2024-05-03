Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Raised by Zacks Research

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,227. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,886,000 after acquiring an additional 821,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 281,638 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.