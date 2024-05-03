Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as low as $65.67 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 148079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

