Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 764179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 17.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

