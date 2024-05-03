DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 827,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 816,789 shares.The stock last traded at $133.87 and had previously closed at $142.24.

The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in DaVita by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

