Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £2,923,473.45 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.86), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,672,244.00).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total value of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).

Entain Price Performance

LON ENT traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 785.40 ($9.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,430. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 811.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 886.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05).

Entain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,276.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.68) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.36).

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

