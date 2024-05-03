Zacks Research Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

DY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.52. 100,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $146.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,623,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

