Dollar Tree, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 468,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,434,000 after acquiring an additional 340,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

