Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $173.03, but opened at $186.65. Apple shares last traded at $184.13, with a volume of 55,547,421 shares traded.

The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,302,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $223,347,000 after purchasing an additional 235,175 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 109,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.