ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Cormark

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ROK Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ROK opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.46. ROK Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.
ROK Resources Company Profile
