ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Cormark

ROK Resources (CVE:ROKFree Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.46. ROK Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

