ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Cormark

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.46. ROK Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

ROK Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.