SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.42.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

