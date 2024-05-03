Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $14.98. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 361,780 shares traded.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after buying an additional 184,217 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 92.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

