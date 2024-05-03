Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Sells $15,748.32 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $15,748.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 73,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,034. The company has a market cap of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $27.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($6.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 204.66% and a negative net margin of 125.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 100.7% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 242,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

