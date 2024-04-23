Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.36 billion.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Rogers purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.

See Also

