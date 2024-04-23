StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Tonix Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 7.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

