Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $269.38 and last traded at $267.80. 1,175,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,870,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.61.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $493.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

