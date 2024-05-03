Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $14.57. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 273,337 shares.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 90.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,481,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 169.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.