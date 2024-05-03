Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $14.57. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 273,337 shares.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 90.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,481,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 169.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

