William Blair Weighs in on Qiagen’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 614,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,642. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.