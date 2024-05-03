Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) General Counsel Sells $19,548.38 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $19,548.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Semrush Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 357,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,983. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,255.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

