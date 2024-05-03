NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $22.57

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $21.70. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 48,168 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NAMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on NAMS
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $22,015,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
