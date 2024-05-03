Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 330,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 143,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
