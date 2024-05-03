Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 330,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 143,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,163,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 276,014 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,036,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 514,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 222,671 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 78.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 383,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.