NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.00. NWTN shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,715 shares traded.

NWTN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

