iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 44,383 shares.The stock last traded at $87.45 and had previously closed at $86.78.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

