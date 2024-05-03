James Kihara Sells 1,326 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $22,462.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30.

On Monday, February 26th, James Kihara sold 474 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $11,693.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,443. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

