FY2025 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Decreased by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,288. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.