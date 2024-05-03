Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $104.47 on Friday, hitting $3,577.38. The company had a trading volume of 534,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,375. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,523.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,395.60.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.