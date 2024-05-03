ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ATI by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ATI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ATI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 974,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.18. 1,831,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

