IQE’s (IQE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

IQE Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 27.05 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.11 million, a PE ratio of -245.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.90. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 12.27 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.78 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.03.

Get IQE alerts:

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.