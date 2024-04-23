IQE’s (IQE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the stock.
IQE Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of IQE opened at GBX 27.05 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.11 million, a PE ratio of -245.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.90. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 12.27 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.78 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.03.
About IQE
