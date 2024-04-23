StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

