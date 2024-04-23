SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.