Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $4.30 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.