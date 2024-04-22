Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $28,679.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00089705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00034604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

